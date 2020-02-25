Gambia: Late Modou Janneh Memorial League Final Slated for March 1

24 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2019-2020 late Modou Janneh memorial intermediate tournament league final is set for March 1, at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School football field.

The long-awaited final will feature Jabas FC and Young Santos FC, described by many football fans in Gunjur and its satellite areas as a crunch clash.

The Gunjur Almameh Kunda based-club sailed to the final for the first time in their history following their 2-1 victory over Ajax FC in the semifinal.

They will clash to beat Young Santos FC in the final to lift their first-ever trophy in Gunjur intermediate football tournament.

The Gunjur Santos based-team navigated to the final by their 1-0 win over Young Sanchaba FC in the semifinal.

They will affray to defeat Jabas FC to complete a double after lifting the knock-out trophy.

