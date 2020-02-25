Gambia: Banjul United Hammered Fortune in 1st Division

Banjul United, Friday hammered Fortune 4-0 in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league clash, played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

The Banjul city based team netted four goals to clinch maximum points to increase their chances of staying in the country's premier league for another season.

The defeat was Fortune's second straight defeat in the country's top flight after losing to BK Milan 1-0 before their match with Banjul United.

Meanwhile, Brikama United drew goalless with BK Milan at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Friday.