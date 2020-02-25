Gambia: Banjul United Hammered Fortune in 1st Division

24 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Banjul United, Friday hammered Fortune 4-0 in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league clash, played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

The Banjul city based team netted four goals to clinch maximum points to increase their chances of staying in the country's premier league for another season.

The defeat was Fortune's second straight defeat in the country's top flight after losing to BK Milan 1-0 before their match with Banjul United.

Meanwhile, Brikama United drew goalless with BK Milan at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Friday.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

