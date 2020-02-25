South Africa: The Broederbond - a Prototype for State Capture

25 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ivo Vegter

Many of the ANC's policies are similar to those of the old National Party, which ran a government with significant socialist traits, along with the same corrupt state-capitalism we see today.

As South Africa sinks further into the socialist swamp, there's a persistent refrain among the sort of people who think apartheid was not a crime against humanity because whites didn't gas six million blacks. "I told you so. This is where black government leads," they say.

It's an easy argument to make. When "we" (that is, white people), handed the country over to black leadership, it was inevitable that South Africa would go the way of most other liberated countries and sink into corruption and economic ruin.

We're there, aren't we? Corruption is rife, throughout the length and breadth of the public sector. Much of the private sector survives on cronyism and patronage. Basic infrastructure is failing under the weight of incompetence, inexperience and looting. The government is near-bankrupt and the country's economic future is bleak.

It's an argument that galvanises much of the right, even though it is a fundamentally racist view that entirely misattributes blame. The success or failure of a country is not premised on the...

