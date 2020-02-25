Kenya: Senator Ledama Ole Kina Arrested Over Hate Remarks at BBI Meeting

25 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Senator Ledama Ole Kina was arrested Tuesday, following remarks he made at a Bulding Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Narok at the weekend.

The Senator was arrested outside Royal Media Services offices in Nairobi.

"NCIC in partnership with DCI has today arrested Hon. Ledama Olekina, Senator Narok County," NCIC tweeted soon after the arrest.

"A coward dies a thousand times, a soldier dies once," the Senator said, when asked by a journalist why he appeared shaken during the encounter with detectives, "I am ready."

In his remarks that appear to be driving him to trouble, Ole Kina said Maasai people in Narok County should be addressed adequately and separately from those of the non-Maa community.

"In the morning, those who are non-Maasai held a meeting in Rongai. We held our meeting at the Maasai Lodge. We were there to articulate on our issues," Olekina said, "Maasai issues will be better articulated by Maasais and am not going to apologise for that."

Ole Kina said he believes the Maasai community is oppressed on their own land, and vowed to advocate for their rights.

"I will defend the Maasai community to the end," he insisted.

