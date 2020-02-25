Liberia: Driver Escapes Burning Truck in Maryland

25 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Police in Maryland County are on the hunt for the driver of a business truck that gutted fire in the traffic in Harper City.

The traffic commander of the Liberia National Police detachment in Maryland County, Moses Z. Teoh confirms the driver, Eric Mator, 40, is on the run.

The truck reportedly belongs to a businessman identified as Abraham Maron, in Harper, while the driver, Mator , who was alone onboard the truck, is a resident of Pleebo Zone4.

The incident occurred recently in Gewloken Town near the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) on the Grand Kru-Maryland highway while returning from Grand Kru to Pleebo.

Police disclosed the truck is being used in the county as a commercial truck, transporting people and goods from t he Port of Harper to nearby cities and towns. It also transports sand from Harper to other cities, including crushed rocks to construction sites, among others.

There was no casualty reported, but Police are investigating cause of the fire while search continues for the escaping driver Eric Mator, in the county. By GareysonNeufville-Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.