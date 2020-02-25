Liberia: Driver Escapes Burning Truck in Maryland

Police in Maryland County are on the hunt for the driver of a business truck that gutted fire in the traffic in Harper City.

The traffic commander of the Liberia National Police detachment in Maryland County, Moses Z. Teoh confirms the driver, Eric Mator, 40, is on the run.

The truck reportedly belongs to a businessman identified as Abraham Maron, in Harper, while the driver, Mator , who was alone onboard the truck, is a resident of Pleebo Zone4.

The incident occurred recently in Gewloken Town near the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) on the Grand Kru-Maryland highway while returning from Grand Kru to Pleebo.

Police disclosed the truck is being used in the county as a commercial truck, transporting people and goods from t he Port of Harper to nearby cities and towns. It also transports sand from Harper to other cities, including crushed rocks to construction sites, among others.

There was no casualty reported, but Police are investigating cause of the fire while search continues for the escaping driver Eric Mator, in the county. By GareysonNeufville-Editing by Jonathan Browne