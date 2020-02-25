Liberia: President Weah Applauds Estonia

President. George Manneh Weah has, on behalf of the Liberian people and in his own name extended sincere congratulations to President KerstiKaljulaid, of the Republic of Estonia, on the National Day of that country.

In his message to President Kaljulaid, Mr. Weah wished him and the People of Estonia a happy celebration, success and prosperity.

"As we join you in celebrating this auspicious occasion, we note with admiration, our long standing relationship which dates back to 1921 when Liberia as founding member of the League of Nations recognized the newly formed Baltic Republic; since then, our two countries have shared and promoted similar goals of human rights, peace, security, justice and the advancement of human dignity."

The Liberian President assured his counterpart that under his leadership the two countries will continue to work in harmony in upholding and promoting these cherished values and amplifying their bilateral relations to include cooperation on women empowerment, joint initiatives between Liberia and Estonia in the spheres of education, science and technology and agriculture.

The Liberian leader then wished President Kaljulaid personal good health and for the people of the Republic of Estonia continue prosperity.