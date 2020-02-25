Liberia: Pleebo Health Center Receives Supplies

25 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The only public health center in PleeboSodoken district#2, Maryland County has received medical supplies donated by Speaker Bhofal Chambers, who represents the district.

The drugs were delivered to the medical center recently by the district coordinator in the office of Speaker Chambers, Robert P.Weah.Mr.Weah said the donation by the Speaker is a means of identifying with the facility following numerous appeals from citizens.

Receiving the supplies, the administrator of the pleebo health center Garrison Sayon, lauded the effort of Speaker Chambers and described the donation as timely.

Mr. Sayon however complained of lack electricity and more staff not on government payroll as some challenges hindering the smooth operation of the center.He appealed to the office of the Speaker thru Mr. Sayon in finding remedy for some of these challenges.By GareysonNeufville

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

