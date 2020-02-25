Gambia: Basse Market Catches Fire

24 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Lamin Fatty Reporting

Basse — The Basse Market in the Upper River Region has caught fire in the evening of Monday, 24th February 2020.

Fire fighters and people living around the market were seen rushing to the market to put off the fire. Several police officers were deployed to the market to ensure that there was no looting by people.

At the time of going to press, the authorities on the ground couldn't ascertain the cause of the fire as they were all busy putting off the fire. Foroyaa tried to speak to those whose shops were burnt but they couldn't speak to the press because they were in a confused state.

Basse is the major town in the Upper River Region (URR) where the Governor's Office and the Area Council are located. The market is one of the major markets in the area and the busiest in the URR.

Our reporter was at the scene and we will give you a detailed report in our subsequent publication.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.