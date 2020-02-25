Gambia: Basse Market Catches Fire

Basse — The Basse Market in the Upper River Region has caught fire in the evening of Monday, 24th February 2020.

Fire fighters and people living around the market were seen rushing to the market to put off the fire. Several police officers were deployed to the market to ensure that there was no looting by people.

At the time of going to press, the authorities on the ground couldn't ascertain the cause of the fire as they were all busy putting off the fire. Foroyaa tried to speak to those whose shops were burnt but they couldn't speak to the press because they were in a confused state.

Basse is the major town in the Upper River Region (URR) where the Governor's Office and the Area Council are located. The market is one of the major markets in the area and the busiest in the URR.

Our reporter was at the scene and we will give you a detailed report in our subsequent publication.