Liberia: Sinje Health Center Receives Large Solar Power

Sinje Health Center in Grand Cape Mount County has received the largest solar power under UNDP Liberia Solar for Health Project.

At a technical handover of the 3 kilowatt power grid system at the weekend, the health facility received 154 panels-(275 watts each) and 54 batteries- a capacity of 3000 watts each.

The aim is to help the government find innovative ways of cutting down on fuel consumption and reducing carbon emissions, as Liberia struggles with climate change issues..

The UNDP funded solar project prioritizes laboratories, operation theaters and maternal and child health centers within 12 health facilities in seven Counties- Bong, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, Lofa, Bomi. Grand Bassa and Montserrado.

Each health center is benefitting at different levels of solar power capacity. Training of relevant staff also forms part of the package.

Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer of Liberia Francis Kateh, applauded the intervention by UNDP in helping the Liberian Government to save lives.

Dr. Kateh pledged and committed his administration to ensuring proper maintenance of the facility.

UNDP is encouraging investment in renewable energy as part of efforts aimed at greening the environment and fighting climate change.

According to the Pillar Head of UNDP's Sustainable Economic Transformation Programme, DorslaFarcarthy Health is critical to the sustenance of any nation and thus needs to be prioritize in such innovative interventions.

Mr. Farcarthy stressed thatsustainability should be prioritized in order for the solar system to run smoothly and last long.

He described the system as a "good design" that can be very useful in other areas and pledged UNDP's partnership role in helping to mobilize resources for improved investments.

The UNDP Solar for Health Project Manager, Moses Massah also announced that as part of a sustainability plan, a MOU is to be drafted and signed by parties involved in the project.

The solar power project is being managed by a Liberian owned company called Eco-Power.

Its General Manager VicksonKorlewala describes the system as progressive and highly sophisticated and if managed well, can last more than 20 years.

He also informed partners that the system can be monitored from anywhere in Liberia. As part of the arrangement, ECO-Power will maintain the system for one-year.