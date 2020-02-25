Liberia: LP On CPP's Brouhaha

25 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

In the current debate emerging from the four collaborating political parties over selection of a ticket for the next presidential election in 2023, a member party of the CPP Liberty Party says, in an unforeseeable event of a lack of consensus, a Voter's Perception Survey (VPS) will be used to help influence an ultimate decision at primary.

A statement posted on the social media page of LP political leader, Grand Bassa County Senator NyonbleeKarnga Lawrence, notes the CPP embraces, encourages the political aspirations of all of its leaders and members, and political aspirations are healthy for the fertilization of democracy.

"What is unhealthy is the temptation to assert an individual's political ambition over the aspirations of the collective, and the general will of our people. Our parties have therefore come together as claimants to the will of our people to unite and rescue our country from its ongoing and steady socio-economic and political decline," it asserts.

Senator Karnga Lawrence says it is therefore to be expected that political leaders and members of the CPP will work within their political parties to strengthen their constituencies for all future competitions.

She further explains, what must be critically avoided is to lift internal competitions by which they examine one another and settle only for the best to distract their focus from the duties they owe themselves and the Liberian people - a duty to rescue the country.

"This, too, is within the spirit of the collaboration we are about to declare, and admittedly, it is healthy for our democracy. We must remain convicted to the truth that the stronger the parties in a collaborative effort, the stronger will be the collaborative outcome. The truth also is that to get to 2023, the CPP has to be tested in 2020. We must field our best and compete as one collective force in the upcoming Midterm Elections. We must win together for the Liberian people and announce a new day of doing business when the CPP senators are sworn in to represent the counties as we have promised our people that we would."

The Liberty Party stresses winning every county is not expected to be an easy feat against a government overtaken by corruption.

However, she continues it is a duty the CPP must collectively share if they truly desire to change the direction of the country and the change does not begin in 2023, but now.

Debate over a winnable candidate for the main opposition block that comprises the Liberty Party, the former ruling Unity Party, the All Liberian Party and the Alternative National Congress hits the news when a member of the CPP, the Alternative National Congress (ANC) warns against a stage-managed process in the collaboration.

The caveat is in response to recent pronouncement by the political leader of the All Liberian Party Benoni Urey, Unity Party political leader and former Vice President Joseph NyumahBoakai, is most suited to lead the opposition bloc against President Weah in next election.

But the ANC is uncomfortable with such utterance. The party secretary general, Cllr. Aloysius Toe, reminds that ANC and its leader, Mr. Alexander Cummings have time and again, said, they will only respect and accept any results within the CPP framework that emanates from a fair, transparent and democratic process.

He notes there have been attempts by some of their colleagues in the CPP to demean, denigrate and portray the ANC and its political leader negatively thru deliberate misinformation about the party's position on candidate's selection process otherwise the Voters' Perception Survey (VPS).

Cllr. Toe: This is not the first time the ANC and its political leader have been denigrated and demeaned, and ridiculed by people associated with a sister party. This has become a pattern against the ANC. The scars and losses from Cape Mount to the CPP are still fresh on our minds, all from the same people."

According to him, the smear campaign against the ANC has been long and consistent; and the source has always been the same, but they have chosen to remain above the fray. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.