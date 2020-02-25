Sudan: Fuel Crisis in Eastern Sudan, Transport Union Demands Tariff Increases

25 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan / Kassala — The fuel crisis in eastern Sudan's Red Sea state increased over the weekend. The Kassala department of the General Transportation Union presses for doubling the tariffs.

The fuel crisis in Port Sudan and Suakin in Red Sea state has increased significantly.

Witnesses reported to Radio Dabanga that most of the fuel stations in the two towns witnessed extremely long queues of vehicles and motorcycles.

In Kassala, the General Transportation Union has given the state government 15 days to increase the transportation tariff from five to ten Pounds.

On Sunday, Kassala town witnessed a complete public transport paralysis due to the mass strike of bus and minibus owners, which necessitated the intervention of the regular forces to transport the commuters.

The Union lifted the strike on Sunday evening, demanding the state government to increase the tariffs before the deadline)

