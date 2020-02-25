Sudan: Young Girl Raped By Militiaman in Central Darfur

25 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nierteti — A member of the paramilitary Border Guards raped an 8-year-old girl near Nierteti in Central Darfur on Thursday.

The militiaman seized and raped the child when she was grazing cows in the area of Khor Ramla, 7 km west of Nierteti, Adam Mohamed Yousef told Radio Dabanga.

A local search posse managed to capture the offender, and handed him to the Nierteti Police Department. The victim was transferred to Nierteti Hospital.

