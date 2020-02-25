Zimbabwe: Mashurugwi Kill 35, Rape 15 Since Last Year... Minister Rules Out Army Help in Dealing With Menace

24 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

At least 35 Zimbabweans have been killed in the last 13 months by machete wielding gangs, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has revealed.

He was giving oral evidence before a joint sitting by the Mines committee and two other committees in parliament on Monday.

The other committees are those in charge of Defence and Home Affairs as well as the Thematic Committee on Peace and Security.

Kazembe said between January last year to date, the criminal gangs have also 15 women and assaulted 382 people with 225 robberies also recorded.

He ruled out any thoughts by government to deploy the army to deal with dangerous gangs that have been terrorising villagers mostly in the country's mining areas and surrounding towns.

"I do not subscribe to the army (idea); so far so good. We are seeing results. It is all nice and quiet. Go to Mazowe, Kitsiyatota, Manicaland, police are achieving sanity.

"To date, most of the gangsters' coordinators have been arrested. We have efficient police. There is no need to escalate the issue to the army," Kazembe said.

He said statistics relating to machete violence have also gone down.

"Cases of such crimes (in Filabusi) have gone down. I have not heard any cases at the rate we used to.

"(Police) operations are on-going until there is complete sanity."

Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services portfolio committee chairperson Levi Mayihlome asked the minister why police only sprang to action when one of their own had been killed at a Kadoma mine late last year.

Kazembe exonerated police amid accusations of alleged inactivity as the gangs waged a terror onslaught in affected areas.

He added, "From January to December 2019, 4 062 arrests have been made during the 'No to Anarchy Operation; 1832 arrests have been made to those dealing in dangerous weapons such as machetes and in the last 36 days, 3 137 arrests have been made."

Kazembe attributed the machete gang menace to lack of order within the country's mines.

"As long as there is order in the mining sector, crimes become less.

"Laws are not clear and there is a lot that needs to be done when laws pertaining to mining are crafted."

Kazembe could not bring himself to confirming reports that rogue police and army officers were also involved clandestinely in the machete wars.

"Yes, I cannot deny nor confirm to that but a couple of them (police) have been arrested and appeared before the courts," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.