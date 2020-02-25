Liberia: House Concurs to Create Tumutu Agriculture, Technical College

The House of Representatives has concurred with the Senate to pass the "Act Repealing the Act Creating the Tumutu Vocational Training Institute to the Tumutu Agriculture and Technical College, located in Salala District, Bong County.

The bill was initiated and submitted to the Senate by Bong County Senator Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa in September 2019.

When signed into law by President George Manneh Weah and printed into handbill, the College will grant an Associate of Arts Degree in various fields of discipline. They include Agriculture, Health and Natural Sciences, Education, Engineering, Business, Information and Communication Technology, among others.

According to the bill, the college will also promote and maintain centers of learning for everyone, irrespective of race, class, faith, gender, and ethnic backgrounds.

Meanwhile, the crafter of the bill, Senator Tokpa, has lauded the House of Representatives for concurring with the Senate in passing his bill, which is aimed at elevating the Tumutu Vocational Training Institute to an Agriculture and Technical College.

Senator Tokpa said the need for trained agriculture professionals to ensure Liberia's self-sufficiency in agricultural production cannot be overemphasized.

He maintained that the elevation of the institution was necessary to address the needs for education and training in agriculture especially for the huge population of Lower Bong County and surrounding counties.

At the same time, a cross-section of citizens of Bong County have commended Senator Henrique Tokpa, former President of Cuttington University, for initiating the Act to repeal the Act Creating the Tumutu Vocational Training Institute to the Tumutu Agriculture and Technical College.

The Bong citizens who spoke to reporters in Gbarnga and other parts of the county said the contribution of Dr. Tokpa to education in Bong County is unmatched and cannot be overemphasized. They expressed optimism that President Weah will sign the bill into law because of his quest to see Liberians get involved in agriculture as a way of making the country self-reliant in food production.