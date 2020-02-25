Somalia: Foreign Minister Meets With Turkish Ambassador

25 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali FM Ahmed Isse Awad received on Monday at his office in the Ministry in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of Turkey, H.E. Mehmet Yilmaz, and other senior officials.

The two sides have discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations & cooperation in several fields, including trade and investment.

Mogadishu and Ankara enjoy historical diplomatic ties backed by defense pact since the high profile visit of former Prime Minister now President Rajab Tayyip Erdogan in Mogadishu in August 2011.

The trade exchange between the two countries has doubled in the past years with Somalia's agricultural produce finding a new market in Turkey.

Turkish products also find promising new markets in the horn of the African nation mainly pharmaceutical and furniture products.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.