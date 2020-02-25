Somalia: Foreign Minister Meets With Turkish Ambassador

Somali FM Ahmed Isse Awad received on Monday at his office in the Ministry in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of Turkey, H.E. Mehmet Yilmaz, and other senior officials.

The two sides have discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations & cooperation in several fields, including trade and investment.

Mogadishu and Ankara enjoy historical diplomatic ties backed by defense pact since the high profile visit of former Prime Minister now President Rajab Tayyip Erdogan in Mogadishu in August 2011.

The trade exchange between the two countries has doubled in the past years with Somalia's agricultural produce finding a new market in Turkey.

Turkish products also find promising new markets in the horn of the African nation mainly pharmaceutical and furniture products.