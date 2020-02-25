Somalia: Hormuud Reports the Killing a Staff Member At Jilib Branch

US Africa Command said it carried out an airstrike in armed group al-Shabaab stronghold in Jilib on Sunday.

The news comes as Somalia's leading Telecommunication company Hormuud reported the killing staff at Jilib station by the US attack but Africom spokesman said no civilians were harmed in their initial assessment but the command will review the information provided.

Africom confirmed one militant was killed in the operation that was conducted in coordination with the Federal government of Somalia security sector.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab member in the vicinity of Jilib, Somalia, Feb. 24." Africom press release said.

" Initial assessment concluded the airstrike killed one (1) militant."

Pentagon further said the airstrike believed to be conducted by drone technology is part of an international effort and U.S. partners to help provide support to Somali-led efforts to counter and contain dangerous terrorist organizations from exporting violence more broadly.