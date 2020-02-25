Liberia: Mol Updates On 'Progress in Human Trafficking Cases'

-- Says Deputy Labour Minister Dixon

Atty. Phil Tarpeh Dixon, Deputy Labour Minister for Planning and Manpower Development, says Liberia has made significant improvements in the prosecution of human trafficking cases.

"Prosecution has improved significantly in the fight against Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in Liberia. During the current term of court, four new cases of trafficking are going to be prosecuted with two taking place in Bong County and two in other counties, while an ongoing one will continue. There are reasons to believe that prosecution has increased and strengthened in the first six months of the implementation of the Second National Action Plan on Trafficking In Persons in Liberia," he said.

Atty. Dixon made the statement recently at the close of the First Med-Year Review of Liberia's Second National Action Plan on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in Monrovia.

The event was convened by the Ministry of Labour on behalf of the National Taskforce Against Trafficking in Persons funded by the Government of Liberia.

Deputy Minister Dixon, who described the review process as successful, added: "We were able to gather essential information from our partners on efforts Liberia had made and is making against TIP. It will excite to note that as we speak, there have been several initiatives carried out by different organizations and members of the Taskforce in the fight against trafficking at different levels such as awareness in Liberia".

He said that the National Taskforce Against Trafficking In Persons has established structure in eight of the fifteen counties in Liberia, where coordinating meetings to discuss issues regarding trafficking are held. "We think that Liberia is striving and once the next report is released, we think that there will be no reasons to question whether or not Liberia has made a substantial increase in our fight against TIP."

Atty. Dixon has further assured Liberians and partners that the Second National Action Plan on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) will meet its target, noting that there are some signs in the first six months that show it has met the target in some areas of the plan. For instance, the number of Border Posts with trained and assigned TIP Personnel have been increased by 80%; there are some issues of a one-time event that have been done as well. So, those are things that will eventually examine doing the review in the third year of the implementation of the plan address in meeting the targets.

For example, we are to have Taskforce meetings at least in eight counties of the country and we are already having them in just 6-8 months into the plan. So those are good pieces of information and we are happy that our partners are working with us in this direction.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Labour Minister has praised the level of media coverage that has been provided issues of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in Liberia.