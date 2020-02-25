Liberia: Mol Updates On 'Progress in Human Trafficking Cases'

25 February 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

-- Says Deputy Labour Minister Dixon

Atty. Phil Tarpeh Dixon, Deputy Labour Minister for Planning and Manpower Development, says Liberia has made significant improvements in the prosecution of human trafficking cases.

"Prosecution has improved significantly in the fight against Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in Liberia. During the current term of court, four new cases of trafficking are going to be prosecuted with two taking place in Bong County and two in other counties, while an ongoing one will continue. There are reasons to believe that prosecution has increased and strengthened in the first six months of the implementation of the Second National Action Plan on Trafficking In Persons in Liberia," he said.

Atty. Dixon made the statement recently at the close of the First Med-Year Review of Liberia's Second National Action Plan on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in Monrovia.

The event was convened by the Ministry of Labour on behalf of the National Taskforce Against Trafficking in Persons funded by the Government of Liberia.

Deputy Minister Dixon, who described the review process as successful, added: "We were able to gather essential information from our partners on efforts Liberia had made and is making against TIP. It will excite to note that as we speak, there have been several initiatives carried out by different organizations and members of the Taskforce in the fight against trafficking at different levels such as awareness in Liberia".

He said that the National Taskforce Against Trafficking In Persons has established structure in eight of the fifteen counties in Liberia, where coordinating meetings to discuss issues regarding trafficking are held. "We think that Liberia is striving and once the next report is released, we think that there will be no reasons to question whether or not Liberia has made a substantial increase in our fight against TIP."

Atty. Dixon has further assured Liberians and partners that the Second National Action Plan on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) will meet its target, noting that there are some signs in the first six months that show it has met the target in some areas of the plan. For instance, the number of Border Posts with trained and assigned TIP Personnel have been increased by 80%; there are some issues of a one-time event that have been done as well. So, those are things that will eventually examine doing the review in the third year of the implementation of the plan address in meeting the targets.

For example, we are to have Taskforce meetings at least in eight counties of the country and we are already having them in just 6-8 months into the plan. So those are good pieces of information and we are happy that our partners are working with us in this direction.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Labour Minister has praised the level of media coverage that has been provided issues of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in Liberia.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.