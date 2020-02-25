Liberia: Edward Ledlum Joins Belarus' Energetik

25 February 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Former LISCR FC forward Edward Ledlum has joined Belarusian side FC Energetik-BGU Minsk on a two-year deal. FC Energetik is a Belarusian football club based in Minsk and was founded in 1996 as Zvezda Minsk. BGU is a Russian abbreviation and stands for the Belarusian State University. The deal was completed on Monday after the young forward played several games for the club since LISCR FC and Energetik reached an agreement for his transfer in January of 2020.

LISCR FC in a post on its official page thanked Ledlum for his services during his three years spell at the club. Ledlum was part of coach Tapha Manneh's historic squad that won the 2016/17 championship unbeaten along with the FA Cup.

Ledlum, 20, played a crucial role in helping Montserrado County win the 2016-17 Liberia National County Meet and was later announced as the Most Valuable Player of the sporting festival that year, thus promoting LISCR FC decision to sign the young forward on a three-year deal for an undisclosed amount.

"Great things never come from comfort zones. Dream it, wish it, do it, this is just the beginning of a new chapter," Ledlum wrote on his social media page. "To the LISCR FC family, today has been a day that will always be marked in my life. I can only thank everyone, countless simples of affection that I will always have in my heart. To the fans, thank you for the support. The harder you work for something, the greater you'll feel when you achieve it."

Ledlum will now join best friend David Tweh who joined the club in March of 2019. Ledlum is the third Liberian to play for the club after Tweh and Eugen Swen earlier joined the club.

The 20-year-old is among several players that recently left LISCR after the club reached agreements with clubs outside of Liberia.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.