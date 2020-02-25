Sudan: Al Taayshi - W Support Women's Efforts to Promote Peace

Juba — The spokesman for the government's peace negotiations delegation in Juba, member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hassan Osman Al Taayshi-Member of the Sovereign Council, affirmed the government's support for all women's groups in Sudan, stressing that the peace agreement that will be completed soon will address all issues of the country and women's issues in particular.

Following the meeting of the government delegation with the women's group, yesterday, Monday, in Juba, Al-Taayishi received a memorandum from the women's group including twenty-eight points which he stressed its contribution in reaching a peace agreement soon, describing the meeting as fruitful.

Al Taayshi noted that the government stance and its dealing with the peace issues in all tracks is based on most of the topics included in the memorandum, which affirms the Sudanese unified visions on the cause of war and peace in Sudan.

He explained that the meeting also focused on the women's issues in the areas of displacement and refugees, and how to address these issues and provide guarantees for their return to their areas of origin.

The spokeswoman for the women's delegation, Ms. Sarah Mousa Saeed, noted that the women's delegation consists of (19) members of a three different women's components, representing the initiative of " No for Women Repression, the Sudanese Women's Union, and a group of women from the civil society, indicating that the meeting with the government delegation was fruitful, pointing out to the memorandum bearing the women's vision presented to the government's negotiating delegation on the participation of women in the coming stage, and the stage of post-signing of a peace agreement with the focus on participation in the negotiation process, pointing out that women were greatly affected by wars in Sudan.

It is worth noting that the women's delegation currently in visit to Juba met separately with the mediation and the various negotiations' tracks, and will meet with regional and international organizations working in support of the negotiation process.