Malawi: Chimulirenji Sworn in As Minister of Disaster, Public Events

Everton Chimulurenji , 56, who was the de-facto Vice President of Malawi from May 2019 to February 2020 until his title was voided after the presidential elections results were nullified by Constitution Court, has been sworn in as Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events.

Chimulirenji taking an oath as Minister President Mutharika and Minister Chimulirenji at Kamuzu Palace Chimulirenji was accompanied by his wife

President Peter Mutharika last week created a Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, increasing the number of ministries from 20 to 21.

The ministry, initially a department attached to the Office of the Vice-President whose minister was Chimulirenji, comes barely two weeks after the Constitutional Court reinstated Saulos Chilima as State Vice-President.

The President who attended the swearing-in ceremony held at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday appointed his erstwhile second-in-command to the portfolio so he could be in Cabinet.

n his remarks, President Mutharika advised to continue being proactive in managing disasters in the country.

"This Ministry is important and needs close attention as Malawi is facing serious occurences of natural disasters. It demands quick responses to disasters and repairing of previous damages," said Mutharika.

He, therefore, advised the Minister to provide him with frequent reports and updates on any occurrences and responses.

In his remarks, Chimulirenji expressed hope that the ministry will continue to respond and manage disasters timely and efficiently.

Until February 3, before the Constitutional Court ruling, Chimulirenji was the second-in-command following the win of the now nullified presidential election by President Mutharika.

On February 3, a five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Redson Kapindu, Ivy Kamanga, Mike Tembo and Dingiswayo Madise nullified the presidential election in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and directed that a fresh election be held within 150 days from the day of the judgement.

The court also reinstated Chilima as State Vice-President replacing Chimulirenji.