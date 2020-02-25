Nigeria: Unity Cup - Yobo Commends Sports Minister Sunday Dare

25 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

The newly appointed Assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo has commended the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare for developing a plan for the discovery of new talents.

Speaking in Ibadan over the weekend, at the finals of the maiden edition of the Oyo Unity Cup, Yobo affirmed. "It's a good, innovative concept by the Honourable Minister. It is refreshing that he has put something together within a short time of been in office.

I watched the opening game in Ogbomosho and the final was very interesting. Football is the biggest unifying factor in Nigeria, and what the minister is doing is commendable".

Yobo further said "I want to commend and encourage the Minister. Since this is the maiden edition, hopefully in subsequent editions, we hope to see new visions and ideas implemented."

Speaking on whether the standard of the competition is capable of producing new talents, Yobo asserted, "Of course, I saw talented players. In the first game, I saw two players -- one in white shirt in number 10 and number 7 in the red team.

I think it's very interesting and that's why we are here. Having played football at the highest level, some of us have eyes for spotting good players within 10 minutes of play. I have seen talents here and that's why I commend the Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare."

Ogooluwa Local Government defeated Ibarapa Local Government area 1-0 in extra time to clinch the top place.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

