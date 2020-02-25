Somalia: #hormuud Telecommunication Staff Killed in U.S. Airstrike in #somalia

25 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

US drone has killed a Hormuud Telecommunication Company employee in Jilib according to other officials. Mohamud Salad, the sixty-year-old was killed at the farm, located near the town of Jilib in Lower Juba, the witnesses said.

Officials in Hormuud's management confirmed t that two missiles had hit the manager's farm, and he died there. No one else was hurt in the incident. It is not known why Mohamud Haji Salat was targeted.

In a separate statement, the Federal Government of Somalia said that the man killed was a senior Al-Shabaab official. The press release said the airstrikes on Jilib had been linked to the United States and Somalia.

However, Hormuud officials did not say whether the man who worked for him was affiliated with al-Shabaab. Hormuud is one of the largest telecommunications conferences in Somalia

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.