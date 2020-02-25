Namibia: Khorixas Hospital Battles Broken Toilets

The staff at the district hospital at Khorixas is struggling to cope with broken toilets and bath tubs, among others facilities, which have made it difficult to care for patients.

The situation has meant that both male and female patients in the tuberculosis ward share one bath tub, a situation many regard as unsafe.

This situation is despite renovations of more than N$300 000 done at the hospital last October.

Some of the employees and community members who spoke to The Namibian, called on the health ministry to intervene, as the state of facilities at the state hospital can endanger patients.

"Both male and female patients at the tuberculosis ward are using one bath tub. This is uncalled for, the government should not play with people's health," a visitor told The Namibian.

Men's urinals at the doctors' waiting rooms are completely sealed off, toilet pots do not have lids and in some instances pipes at the hospital are leaking.

For patients at doctor's waiting rooms, especially males, they have to wait if there is someone in the toilet as only one toilet is functional. The basin is also completely broken off and a bucket was put under it for the leaking water.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe told The Namibian that he was 'fully aware' of these challenges at the hospital.

"The last minor renovations in the Khorixas hospital wards and staff houses were in October, for the plumbing, sewerage and toilet repairs to the tune of N$327 689,99," Nangombe said.

He said toilet breakages are new conditions, and the department of works has been requested to conduct a thorough assessment and inspection to address these new challenges in Khorixas.

"As we speak, the works department in Khorixas is already busy on the ground with the assessments, as directed by the regional health director," Nangombe said.

Khorixas hospital currently has three medical officers, 16 registered nurses and 23 enrolled nurses, Nangombe revealed.