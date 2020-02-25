Namibia: Khorixas Hospital Battles Broken Toilets

24 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

The staff at the district hospital at Khorixas is struggling to cope with broken toilets and bath tubs, among others facilities, which have made it difficult to care for patients.

The situation has meant that both male and female patients in the tuberculosis ward share one bath tub, a situation many regard as unsafe.

This situation is despite renovations of more than N$300 000 done at the hospital last October.

Some of the employees and community members who spoke to The Namibian, called on the health ministry to intervene, as the state of facilities at the state hospital can endanger patients.

"Both male and female patients at the tuberculosis ward are using one bath tub. This is uncalled for, the government should not play with people's health," a visitor told The Namibian.

Men's urinals at the doctors' waiting rooms are completely sealed off, toilet pots do not have lids and in some instances pipes at the hospital are leaking.

For patients at doctor's waiting rooms, especially males, they have to wait if there is someone in the toilet as only one toilet is functional. The basin is also completely broken off and a bucket was put under it for the leaking water.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe told The Namibian that he was 'fully aware' of these challenges at the hospital.

"The last minor renovations in the Khorixas hospital wards and staff houses were in October, for the plumbing, sewerage and toilet repairs to the tune of N$327 689,99," Nangombe said.

He said toilet breakages are new conditions, and the department of works has been requested to conduct a thorough assessment and inspection to address these new challenges in Khorixas.

"As we speak, the works department in Khorixas is already busy on the ground with the assessments, as directed by the regional health director," Nangombe said.

Khorixas hospital currently has three medical officers, 16 registered nurses and 23 enrolled nurses, Nangombe revealed.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.