Mozambique: Cholera in Three Cabo Delgado Districts

24 February 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have declared a cholera outbreak in three districts in the northern province of Cabo Delgado - namely Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia and Ibo.

According to a report in Monday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", so far there have been 20 confirmed deaths from cholera, 12 of which took place in health units.

The provincial director of health, Anastacia Lidimba, said the outbreak began on islands off the Cabo Delgado coast, where many people have taken refuge in unsanitary conditions, fleeing from the murderous attacks by islamist insurgents on the mainland. She said the situation was particularly critical on Matemo and Congo islands, in Ibo and Mocimboa da Praia districts respectively.

Lidimba said that in the affected districts cholera treatment centres have been established, which have received teams of health professionals and the necessary medicines to cope with the disease.

When fears of cholera began circulating in late January, health officials believed the patients concerned were only suffering from acute diarrhoea. But laboratory analysis showed the presence of the micro-organism responsible for cholera.

So far, 273 cases of cholera have been diagnosed, the director said. Ibo is the worst affected district, with 13 known cholera deaths.

At the start of the outbreak, an average of eight patients a day were entering the health units, but Lidimba said that, thanks to the work of the treatment centres, this has now fallen to two or three a day.

"Right now we have nobody undergoing treatment in Ibo, five patients in Macomia and ten patients in Mocimboa da Praia", she said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.