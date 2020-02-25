Zimbabwe: Opposition Activists Out On $1000 Bail

24 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Harare Magistrates court has granted RTGS$1000 bail to two opposition activists Allan Moyo and Makomborero Haruzivishe with a condition to report twice a week at Harare central police station.

The two accused persons will be back in court on the 9th of March 2020.

The two were arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

The charges emanated after ZRP officers also arrested 34 people including pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe and charged them with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of the peace or bigotry as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Police officers claimed that the 34 people, who were represented by Obey Shava of ZLHR, participated in a demonstration allegedly staged by some MDC Alliance party youths on Wednesday 19 February 2020 in Harare.

However, 32 of the people were later released from police custody and only Haruzivishe and Allan Moyo were detained overnight and appeared in court on Saturday 22 February 2020 but released on bail today.

Haruzivishe is also on bail pending trial after he was arrested for allegedly jeering police officers during a recent operation to rid the capital, Harare, of street vendors two weeks ago.

On this charge, he secured bail to the tune of $200 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Wongai Muchuchuti on charges of inciting public violence and resisting arrest.

Makomborero HaruzivisheObey ShavaZimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR)

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.