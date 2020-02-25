Zimbabwe: Opposition Activists Out On $1000 Bail

Harare Magistrates court has granted RTGS$1000 bail to two opposition activists Allan Moyo and Makomborero Haruzivishe with a condition to report twice a week at Harare central police station.

The two accused persons will be back in court on the 9th of March 2020.

The two were arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

The charges emanated after ZRP officers also arrested 34 people including pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe and charged them with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of the peace or bigotry as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Police officers claimed that the 34 people, who were represented by Obey Shava of ZLHR, participated in a demonstration allegedly staged by some MDC Alliance party youths on Wednesday 19 February 2020 in Harare.

However, 32 of the people were later released from police custody and only Haruzivishe and Allan Moyo were detained overnight and appeared in court on Saturday 22 February 2020 but released on bail today.

Haruzivishe is also on bail pending trial after he was arrested for allegedly jeering police officers during a recent operation to rid the capital, Harare, of street vendors two weeks ago.

On this charge, he secured bail to the tune of $200 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Wongai Muchuchuti on charges of inciting public violence and resisting arrest.

