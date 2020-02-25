Malawi: Police Arrest Three Men for Cultivating Indian Hemp

24 February 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Lameck Kamtotseni and Tamandani Nkondo

Ntcheu — Police in Ntcheu arrested three men on Wednesday for allegedly cultivating Indian hemp.

Spokesperson for Ntcheu Police, Sub Inspector, Rebecca Kwisongole confirmed the arrests and identified the suspects as Christopher Kaponda, 23, Davie Njoka, 30 and Bernard Mpeta 22, all from Msamanyada Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Champiti in the district.

She said community members alerted police that the three suspects were growing the indian hemp in their gardens.

"Following the tip off, police went to the suspects' gardens where we uprooted the plants and seized them," Kwisongole said.

She said the three suspects would appear in court soon to answer a charge of cultivating Indian hemp which contravenes Regulation 4(a) as read with section 19 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Kwisongole commended and encouraged members of the community to continue furnishing the police with tip-offs on any criminal activities taking place in their areas.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.