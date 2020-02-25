Malawi: Police Arrest Three Men for Cultivating Indian Hemp

Ntcheu — Police in Ntcheu arrested three men on Wednesday for allegedly cultivating Indian hemp.

Spokesperson for Ntcheu Police, Sub Inspector, Rebecca Kwisongole confirmed the arrests and identified the suspects as Christopher Kaponda, 23, Davie Njoka, 30 and Bernard Mpeta 22, all from Msamanyada Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Champiti in the district.

She said community members alerted police that the three suspects were growing the indian hemp in their gardens.

"Following the tip off, police went to the suspects' gardens where we uprooted the plants and seized them," Kwisongole said.

She said the three suspects would appear in court soon to answer a charge of cultivating Indian hemp which contravenes Regulation 4(a) as read with section 19 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Kwisongole commended and encouraged members of the community to continue furnishing the police with tip-offs on any criminal activities taking place in their areas.