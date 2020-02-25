Tunisia: President Saied Appreciates Qatar's Readiness to Contribute to Fund Kairouan Medical City Project

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on Monday, stressed the identical views of both sides on many internal, bilateral, Arab and regional issues, foremost of which is the Libyan issue and the Palestinian issue.

The two leaders were speaking at a joint press briefing at the conclusion of the bilateral talks that took place between the Tunisian and Qatari delegations on Monday at Carthage Palace.

President Saied highlighted Tunisia's "steadfastness in its positions," and its keenness "to value and expand its relations with Qatar and with all the sincere brothers", said a Presidency statement.

He pointed to Qatar's supportive positions to Tunisia, financially, since 2011 in particular, and the possibility of converting debts into investments.

The Head of State appreciated the readiness of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to contribute to the implementation of the medical city project in Kairouan Governorate, as well as production markets project in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid that will facilitate collecting, packaging and processing all agricultural products.

The two-day visit by the Emir of Qatar, would contribute to opening up promising prospects for the two sides to develop and enrich cooperation between the two countries, the Head of State also pointed out.

Kais Saied said "Tunisia is for all Tunisians, and there is no way for some Tunisians to find a solution to their contradictions and political differences internationally by looking for an external ally."

Regarding the Libyan issue, the President of the Republic said the talks discussed the need to find an inter-Libyan solution and the possibility of inviting Libyan tribes to hold a second expanded meeting in Tunisia where all tribes will be represented to end the fighting, wars and divisions.

In this regard, he considered that "Tunisia is one of the most affected countries by what is happening in Libya."

The Palestinian issue was also discussed at the meeting where emphasis was placed on the need to "respect to international legitimacy and hold on to Al Quds as the capital of Palestine."

Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed keenness to develop the distinguished relations between the two countries in all fields, especially political ones, according to the same source.

He added that the meeting dealt with bilateral relations in the areas of investment, security and defense.

Emir Tamim described the Tunisian-Qatari relations as "exemplary", saying he looked forward to seeing President Kais Saied visit Qatar at an early date.