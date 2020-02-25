Ghana: Kofih Donates 2 Vehicles Towards Health Delivery in Volta, Oti Regions

25 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) has donated two cross country (4X4) Nissan double cabin pick-up vehicles in support of health service delivery in the Volta and Oti regions.

The vehicles, valued at about GH¢300,000, were presented to the acting Volta Regional Director of Health, Mr Robert Adatsi, and the Oti Regional Director of Health, Dr Emmanuel Dzotsi, at a ceremony in Ho, last week Friday by Ms Hyejn Jung, Country Director, KOFIH, Ghana Office.

Ms Jung said that the donation was meant to support health service delivery in the Afadzato South and the Krachi West districts in the Volta and Oti regions respectively.

"Our focus is also to establish telemedicine centres at the regional and district levels," she added.

Telemedicine refers to the practice of caring for patients remotely when the provider and patient are not physically present with each other.

Apart from the vehicles, KOFIH has also supported the two districts with health infrastructure and basic equipment to enhance health delivery.

Mr Adatsi said that the vehicles would help improve access to quality healthcare in the districts.

Dr Dzotsi said that the support from KOFIH would help reduce child and maternal mortality in the districts.

He said that the newly established regional health directorate in the Oti Region was in need of new offices, to operate efficiently.

There is a Memorandum of Understanding between the government and KOFIH for support in the health system in Ghana.

The foundation has also assisted in the area of capacity building of the health workers in recent time.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.