Ghana: Kofih Donates 2 Vehicles Towards Health Delivery in Volta, Oti Regions

Ho — The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) has donated two cross country (4X4) Nissan double cabin pick-up vehicles in support of health service delivery in the Volta and Oti regions.

The vehicles, valued at about GH¢300,000, were presented to the acting Volta Regional Director of Health, Mr Robert Adatsi, and the Oti Regional Director of Health, Dr Emmanuel Dzotsi, at a ceremony in Ho, last week Friday by Ms Hyejn Jung, Country Director, KOFIH, Ghana Office.

Ms Jung said that the donation was meant to support health service delivery in the Afadzato South and the Krachi West districts in the Volta and Oti regions respectively.

"Our focus is also to establish telemedicine centres at the regional and district levels," she added.

Telemedicine refers to the practice of caring for patients remotely when the provider and patient are not physically present with each other.

Apart from the vehicles, KOFIH has also supported the two districts with health infrastructure and basic equipment to enhance health delivery.

Mr Adatsi said that the vehicles would help improve access to quality healthcare in the districts.

Dr Dzotsi said that the support from KOFIH would help reduce child and maternal mortality in the districts.

He said that the newly established regional health directorate in the Oti Region was in need of new offices, to operate efficiently.

There is a Memorandum of Understanding between the government and KOFIH for support in the health system in Ghana.

The foundation has also assisted in the area of capacity building of the health workers in recent time.