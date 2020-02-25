Ghana: NPP Primaries - Paulina, Adda in Showdown At Navrongo Central

25 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Navrongo — The Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Tangoba Abayege, has filed nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the Navrongo Central Constituency.

She successfully submitted her nomination forms at the party's office in Navrongo and promised to pursue issues-based campaign that would unite the party towards victory in the 2020 general election.

"My message is one of unity, we are uniting for a purpose, to love each other, to look out for each other, to build the party, build the constituency, we are strong already, but we want a stronger party that will cement the party's seat in the constituency," Madam Abayege stressed.

The Regional Minister, who is the former Ambassador of Ghana to Italy and first substantive female Regional Minister of the region, would have to lock horns with the Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, who is the current Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency for 13 years has also filed to contest the primary on April 25.

Madam Abayege assured delegates and the leadership of the party that her line of campaigning would be devoid of personality attacks and centred on issues affecting the party and the constituency as a whole, saying "we are going to broaden our chest, broaden our base, we will march forth in strength and unity and show we are a strong force, we are a strong home.

She cautioned her supporters, especially members of her campaign team against using foul language on persons and anyone found doing such would be ousted from the team with immediate effect.

According to Mr Adda, he is the most suitable and marketable candidate who can retain the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area in the forthcoming 2020 general election.

He admonished delegates, constituency and polling station executives not to make a mistake and endorse somebody who could not retain the seat for the party and insisted that "as an astute and veteran politician coupled with his law making skills and lobbyists I have put in place cogent plans and programmes that will not only help the party win the parliamentary seat but also the presidential slot in the impending elections.

