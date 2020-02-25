Ghanaian Londoners Network to Explore Business, Investment Opportunities in Ghana

Ghanaian Londoners (GL) Network, a UK based diaspora group, will lead a delegation of diasporan entrepreneurs for its maiden Trade Mission to Accra next month.

The mission slated for March 8 to 14, 2020 is designed to focus on a number of key areas to promote diaspora investments and provide the delegates with access to real time and on ground information covering opportunities available, understanding the economic climate including business site visits, engagements with key public among others.

A statement issued by GL said the diaspora companies cover several sectors such as hospitality, construction, health and wellness, IT, financial services, agribusiness and marketing.

This mission, according to the statement aims to provide networking opportunities between the diaspora entrepreneurs and Ghanaian entrepreneurs to form partnerships, collaborations and deals.

Commenting on the Trade Mission, Adwoa Agyemang, the founder of Ghanaian Londoners Network and the lead for this mission said "This Trade Mission is one of our initiatives that aims to assist diaspora entrepreneurs looking for investment opportunities on the African continent, offering them a practical approach to doing business, networking and acquiring the right knowledge with access to meet returnee / local entrepreneurs etc."

"Through this mission, the GL Network is contributing our quota to the recent 'Beyond the Return, The Diaspora Dividend' initiative launched by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We are calling on organisations, individuals who would like to support and connect with our delegation and activities in any way to please get in touch,"