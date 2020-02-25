Ghana: La Nkwantanang Elects PM

The assembly member for the Social Welfare North Electoral Area, Ishmaila Braimah Blay was yesterday elected as the Presiding Member (PM) for the La Nkwantanang Medina Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region after three rounds of voting.

Both Mr Blay and his challenger George Okpoti Mensah polled 11 votes each in the first round and in the second round Mr Blay increased his tally to 14 with Mr Mensah polled eight votes.

Mr Mensah had to finally throw in the towel in the third round which left Mr Blay as the sole contender who garnered 16 votes for and six votes against representing 73 per cent for and 27 per cent against.

Mr Blay in his acceptance speech urged members of the assembly to support and assist him to ensure a successful tenure because a lot needed to be done in areas of road network, pipe borne water and job creation and urged them to eschew political interest in implementation of the government's planned programmes and policies.

"As the nation is heading into another landmark election, it behooves every assembly member to get closer to the electorate towards knowing and fulfilling their demands for the socio-economic growth and development of our country.

"We need to map out strategies towards addressing issues of sanitation, petty burglary, and haphazard erection of illegal structures and adoption of innovative ways to generate enough taxes to provide the basic needs of the residents.

"We do not have any excuse to disappoint the people, we have been elected to serve, it behoove us as representatives of the people to meet their expectations," he added.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, commended the assembly members for peaceful process and urged them to partner the leadership of the assembly to achieve its mandate.

"You must be commended for the peaceful election process, what is needed is the total commitment, determination and dedication to implement the government's planned programmes and policies," she noted.