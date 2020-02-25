Ghana: Man Jailed 20 Years for Impregnating Daughter

Daniel Kwame Baah was yesterday sentenced to 20 years in prison in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court for impregnating his biological daughter.

The 42-year-old man was said to have forcibly had sexual intercourse with his 14- year-old basic school pupil on several occasions and eventually impregnated her.

Mrs Christina Cann, presiding judge, said she took into consideration the convict's plea for mitigation, the prevalence of the offence in the Greater Accra Region and seriousness of the offence.

She noted that Baah deserves a harsher punishment to serve as non disapproval by society of his conduct and a deterrent to others.

Mrs Cann said the attitude of Baah leaves much to be desired, adding that, the convict, who was supposed to protect the daughter, had relinquished his duty.

The court heard that the victim is seven months pregnant and may give birth in two months time.

The wife of Baah, the victim and her younger siblings were in court, and Baah's wife wept uncontrollably upon hearing that her husband would spend 20 years in prison.

Chief Inspector of Police Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant is a staff of Social Welfare attached to the Ga Central Municipality, and Baah and his family lived together in the same room.

Chief Insp Atimbire told the court that in December 2019, the Girl Child Advocate, a non- governmental organisation (NGO), attached to Anyaa L.A Primary School, saw the pregnant girl in school uniform.

He said when the NGO asked the girl, who impregnated her; she said her father was responsible for the pregnancy.

Chief Insp Atimbire said the girl told the NGO that Baah in the night, inserted his finger in her vagina and forcibly had sex with her.

Prosecution said the girl told police investigators that Baah continuously abused her sexually and made her pregnantt.

Chief Insp Atimbire said a report was made to the police and when Baah when was arrested, he admitted the offence.