Kenya: Mystery of AP's Death Deepens With Revelations of His M-Pesa Transactions

25 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The family of a police officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto's offices, who was found dead last week under unclear circumstances, says he was unreachable on the phone even though he sent them money from his mobile phone.

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, 33, was found dead in his house in Villa Franca estate in Imara Daima, Nairobi last Thursday at about 4pm, with a bullet wound to the head.

LAST CONVERSATION

His phone messages have revealed that Kenei was on constant communication with his wife Judith Yegon on Tuesday.

Kenei even called her on Tuesday night at around 9:41 pm in what turned out to be their last conversation.

On Wednesday at 12:25 am Judith received Sh35,000 from Equity Bulk account and she immediately texted her husband to find out what the money was meant for.

His unanswered messages got the family worrying.

Kenei, according to transactions he made while alive, was never given to sending large amounts to his family through M-Pesa.

The transactions show Kenei used to send between Sh3,000 and Sh3,600 to his family members.

FAMILY IN DISTRESS

At 7:32 am on Wednesday his father John Chesang received Sh10,000 but his phone was off when he tried calling him.

Kenei's mobile phone was off for the better part of Wednesday until 9:25pm when his wife sent a message to him seeking to know where he was.

On Wednesday, efforts to reach out to Kenei through his social media platforms proved futile after the family realized that his accounts, including Facebook and Twitter, were deactivated, leaving the family in distress.

Kenei was scheduled to record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in connection to the Sh39.5billion military equipment scandal.

The officer was said to be on duty when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa hosted two foreigners at Harambee House Annex office.

Mr Chesang said they learned about Kenei's death on the radio and that no government official had contacted them by the time the body of his fourth born child was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.