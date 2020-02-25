Kenya: Mystery of AP's Death Deepens With Revelations of His M-Pesa Transactions

The family of a police officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto's offices, who was found dead last week under unclear circumstances, says he was unreachable on the phone even though he sent them money from his mobile phone.

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, 33, was found dead in his house in Villa Franca estate in Imara Daima, Nairobi last Thursday at about 4pm, with a bullet wound to the head.

LAST CONVERSATION

His phone messages have revealed that Kenei was on constant communication with his wife Judith Yegon on Tuesday.

Kenei even called her on Tuesday night at around 9:41 pm in what turned out to be their last conversation.

On Wednesday at 12:25 am Judith received Sh35,000 from Equity Bulk account and she immediately texted her husband to find out what the money was meant for.

His unanswered messages got the family worrying.

Kenei, according to transactions he made while alive, was never given to sending large amounts to his family through M-Pesa.

The transactions show Kenei used to send between Sh3,000 and Sh3,600 to his family members.

FAMILY IN DISTRESS

At 7:32 am on Wednesday his father John Chesang received Sh10,000 but his phone was off when he tried calling him.

Kenei's mobile phone was off for the better part of Wednesday until 9:25pm when his wife sent a message to him seeking to know where he was.

On Wednesday, efforts to reach out to Kenei through his social media platforms proved futile after the family realized that his accounts, including Facebook and Twitter, were deactivated, leaving the family in distress.

Kenei was scheduled to record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in connection to the Sh39.5billion military equipment scandal.

The officer was said to be on duty when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa hosted two foreigners at Harambee House Annex office.

Mr Chesang said they learned about Kenei's death on the radio and that no government official had contacted them by the time the body of his fourth born child was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday.