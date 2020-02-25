Nigeria: Nasarawa Assembly Considers Bill On Own Financial Autonomy

25 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) is considering a bill to provide financial autonomy for effective legislation and service delivery in the parliament.

A report of the House Standing Committee on Judiciary, Ethics and Privileges on the bill tagged, 'A Bill for a Law to Provide for Self-Accounting of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly', was yesterday presented to the assembly.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi said March 2 has been slated for the deliberation of the report of the committee.

Commending the committee for the timely completion of the assignment, the speaker said the bill, when passed, will go a long way in strengthening legislative activities in the state.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

