Nigeria: Amotekun - No Going Back - Obasa, Aare Gani Adams

25 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

At the Public hearing in Lagos State, Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, declared that the Amotekun outfit has come to stay.

They said this at the law to amend the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Law, 2019, aimed at establishing Amotekun Corps in Lagos State, held at the state House of Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja.

Obasa said the outfit had become important for the security of the lives and properties of the people. He said:

"I'm sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maimings, kidnappings, and their likes.

In the wisdom of our governors, they decided on Amotekun." The speaker said the bill on Amotekun would be accommodated in the existing law.

"Amotekun has come to stay and we must stand by it, there is no going back. "Amotekun has been supported by over 40 million Yoruba people and, as a result, it would only be wise to favour the bill.

"Our race has spoken and we must stand by it but in line with the constitution," he said.

