Kenya: China Deploys 'Duck Troops' to Counter Locust Invasion

24 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Chinese government has reportedly deployed 100,000 ducks to their border in anticipation of an impending locust invasion.

According to the State-run media outlets, the birds have been dispatched to the Xinjiang border where China meets Pakistan and India.

Videos obtained by China Global Television Network (CGTN) and shared on their social media pages showed hundreds of birds approaching the border town of Xinjiang.

"Duck troops gather at the border to face locust swarms," the caption on the video by CGTN read.

"Duck troops" gather at the border to face locust swarms pic.twitter.com/1J4r3dmmJk

-- CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 19, 2020

The locust invasion, which has been experienced in most countries, including Kenya, has caused havoc in India and Pakistan which now faces food shortage as most of their crops were destroyed.

The Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, declared a national emergency while in India, authorities have been buying drones and specialist equipment to monitor the movement of locusts and spray insecticides to ward off the outbreak.

The locust invasion has destroyed thousands of hectares of farmland in Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia, affecting several million people already facing hunger.

According to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the invasion is the worst in 25 years.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.