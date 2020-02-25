Seychelles: Amid Tourist Influx, Beach Control Committee to Ensure Seychelles Remains World-Class Destination

25 February 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

A new Beach Control Committee has been tasked with the sustainable management of all beaches so Seychelles can maintain its image with tourists as a world-class beach destination.

"We all know that tourists come to Seychelles firstly for the sun and sea scenes. We have noticed recently that on beaches, which are our number one asset, there are activities being conducted that are not necessarily legal or in accordance with regulations," said the principal secretary for tourism, Anne Lafortune.

Since 2014, Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, has experienced a constant increase in tourism arrivals which have had a positive impact on its economic development. The rise in tourists has also brought about a flux of tourism activities especially those associated with the island nation's beaches and coastal waters.

In the first multi-sectorial meeting for this year, held last week, the tourism minister, Didier Dogley, who put together the new committee, said that the authorities are in favour of many activities but are rather seeking to regulate the way such activities are conducted.

He expressed concerns on some of the activities like sales of coconuts and renting of beach beds.

"We as the authority encourage activities such as coconut vending but we want it to be done the proper way. It is not acceptable for an individual to be walking across the beach with four or five coconuts under their arm and disturbing a visitor who is resting on the beach to buy a coconut from them," he said.

As for the beach beds he said that tourism partners and the government "are not in favour of leasing beach beds as we feel that it will bring about complications and difficulties on our beaches."

The committee comprises of the police force, department of environment, the Enterprise Seychelles Agency, the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association and the Seychelles Planning Authority among others.

Sybille Cardon, the chairperson of SHTA, told the press that their presence on the committee is to make sure that the reason why tourists come to our beaches is clearly understood.

"Clients come to Seychelles for the beaches. This is what we want to explain to the committee. Of course, we need to put necessary infrastructures such as toilets on beaches, but most importantly we need to keep the beaches as they are - don't place beach beds, and umbrellas among other things," said Cardon.

She explained that it is "the lack of these is what makes us unique and hence are the strong points that the association wants to bring forward."

Lafortune said that the Ministry will be looking at the beaches that are visited most frequently.

"They will be the priority, however, should there be a concern arising in regards to another beach, such as the noise issue, we will be able to know, with the formation of the committee who will tackle the problem," she said.

The Seychelles Planning Authority will be the body responsible for giving authorisations of constructions on the beach, whereas the Public Health Authority will be there to ensure that food being sold on beaches meet hygienic standards among other things.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.