South Africa: I've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe... and I Am Angry

All those moments may be lost in time. But it should not be forgotten that the same people who are now pointing fingers at black populism, were once populists themselves.
I have been writing for a long time. I have been writing since the time when my first mentor, Don Mattera, started his Roots newspaper in Eldorado Park almost 40 years ago, when I held down two or three jobs. One of those jobs was learning the craft of journalism. It's been hit and miss since then. After a few twists and turns (and a couple of decades later), I am back writing full-time. As I write, these days, I have an overbearing sense of moral collapse, and of an anger welling up, at least within me. But anger is never an option - or so I have been told, nor is despair when you write. Only objectivity is...
I cannot match, in explaining myself, the moment in Roy Batty's C-Beams monologue in the movie Blade Runner, where he approaches something of a technological singularity; that speculative point at which robots start feeling, and thinking, and developing an attachment, and finding meaning in the false memories that were implanted in...