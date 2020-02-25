South Africa: Taxis Plough Through Sewage in Port Elizabeth

25 February 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Mkhuseli Sizani

A drain has been overflowing on Old Uitenhage Road for six weeks

A drain has been overflowing on Old Uitenhage Road for six weeks according to a resident who lives near it, making life miserable for Missionvale and Smartie Town residents in Port Elizabeth.

Phumzile Zingela says raw sewage flows down the road. "What is even worse, it's even hard to cross the road because this road is very busy and vehicles splash it [sewage] all over the place."

Zingela says for the past four years she has seen the drain fixed from time to time, but the repair never lasts long.

Taxis plough through the stinking water, splashing it all over the place.

"The buses and taxis are making the situation worse. This road is very busy during the peak hour and they spill this sewage into our yards ... We can't even hang up our clothes because of the spillages. We have to ask for the washing lines of other people. Inside my yard there is another drain which is starting to leak sewage because of this blocked main drain," says Hazel Heunis.

"This is disgusting. I don't know why the municipality does not find a lasting solution for this problem," says Joseph Jason, a mechanic. "This road is used by hundreds of taxis, buses and motorists."

Chris Stuurman, a taxi operator, said, "Every day we have to wash our vehicles ... Apart from that there are many potholes now."

In December, PR Councillor Teslin Booysen (DA) said he had received no less than 50 drain complaints. He accused the municipality of taking too long to unblock drains.

Ward Councillor Luyolo Nombola (ANC) said the municipal department of infrastructure and engineering had agreed to find a permanent solution "because our ward has serious infrastructure problems."

"In Sidas area within Missionvale we had a similar situation of drain blockages. We had to change our infrastructure and sewage system."

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality committed itself to fixing its decaying infrastructure in Missionvale and Smartie Town last year.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.