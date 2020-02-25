Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Benue Nulge Chairman for Alleged Fraud

Makurdi — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office, yesterday, arraigned the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Guma Local Government Area, LGA, chapter, Elizabeth Akaa for alleged N9million fraud.

Akaa was arraigned before a Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Morris Ikpambese on a one-count charge over alleged breach of trust, dishonesty and misappropriation of the said sum belonging to NULGE Guma chapter.

Vanguard gathered that trouble started for Mrs. Akaa, when the EFCC received a petition dated 25th April, 2019 by concerned staff of Guma LGA, name withheld, who alleged that she diverted monies belonging to deceased staff to her daughter's bank account.

Petitioner had alleged that Mrs. Akaa was a signatory to NULGE Guma branch account but instead of operating this account for official transactions, preferred using her company's account for such purposes.

She was alleged to have signed payment vouchers and received cash deductions from staff salary which were supposed to be remitted to deceased staff family members as part of compensation for the loss of their members.

Part of the charges filed against her by the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Chia Yakua, read "that you, Elizabeth Akaa between 2016 and 2018 being entrusted with N27.097million, as the Chairman of NULGE Guma chapter did commit Breach of Trust by dishonestly misappropriating the sum of N9million and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 313 of the Penal Code Law of Benue (CAP)124 (Revised Edition) Laws of Benue State 2004."

She pleaded not guilty to the charge while the prosecuting counsel requested for a trial date, and also asked the court to remand her in the Makurdi correctional centre.

However, counsel to defendant, Otache Bako