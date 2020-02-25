Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Benue Nulge Chairman for Alleged Fraud

25 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru

Makurdi — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office, yesterday, arraigned the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Guma Local Government Area, LGA, chapter, Elizabeth Akaa for alleged N9million fraud.

Akaa was arraigned before a Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Morris Ikpambese on a one-count charge over alleged breach of trust, dishonesty and misappropriation of the said sum belonging to NULGE Guma chapter.

Vanguard gathered that trouble started for Mrs. Akaa, when the EFCC received a petition dated 25th April, 2019 by concerned staff of Guma LGA, name withheld, who alleged that she diverted monies belonging to deceased staff to her daughter's bank account.

Petitioner had alleged that Mrs. Akaa was a signatory to NULGE Guma branch account but instead of operating this account for official transactions, preferred using her company's account for such purposes.

She was alleged to have signed payment vouchers and received cash deductions from staff salary which were supposed to be remitted to deceased staff family members as part of compensation for the loss of their members.

Part of the charges filed against her by the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Chia Yakua, read "that you, Elizabeth Akaa between 2016 and 2018 being entrusted with N27.097million, as the Chairman of NULGE Guma chapter did commit Breach of Trust by dishonestly misappropriating the sum of N9million and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 313 of the Penal Code Law of Benue (CAP)124 (Revised Edition) Laws of Benue State 2004."

She pleaded not guilty to the charge while the prosecuting counsel requested for a trial date, and also asked the court to remand her in the Makurdi correctional centre.

However, counsel to defendant, Otache Bako

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.