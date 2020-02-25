Ghana: Awingobit Seeks to Contest 2020 Presidential Election On PNC Ticket

25 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Asaaki Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, has declared his intention to contest as a presidential candidate in the 2020 general election on the ticket of the People's National Convention (PNC).

He said his decision was borne out of the desire to serve the country and contribute to its socio-economic growth and development and believes his candidature would help project the party to break the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) duopoly.

"I have been serving all my life, realise I have an interest, eyeing the PNC presidential candidate slot, I want to use the opportunity to announce to all PNC fraternity in the country including those who know there is need for a third force party," Mr Awingobit stressed.

The National Secretariat of the People's National Convention (PNC) is yet to announce a date for the party's presidential primary to elect a flag bearer ahead of the 2020 elections and National Chairman of the PNC, Bernard Mornah in a statement said the party will soon elect its flag bearer for 2020 elections and hinted it will embark on an internal retooling processes to elect a candidate who would offer the citizenry issues-based campaign.

According to Mr Awingobit, his dealings with the business community gives him better understanding of needs of local and foreign businesses which puts him ahead of others when it comes to putting in place measures to ensure business growth and development because of his work.

"Someone who picked up the advocacy to protect and defend the interest of the business community of the country wants to become the President of Ghana, Ghanaians who will be making the decision on December 7, 2020 know Asaaki Awingobit is a brand name, if I become a president of my country, you should know businesses will come here because I understand the language the business community needs.

"My youthful age will help make the PNC an attractive party for support and assistance, ability to effectively and efficiently brand products, influence and champion positive issues, my face alone will also convince and inspire the youth to vote for the party because I am well equipped to bring new image and new face onto the political limelight," Mr Awingobit assured. -citinewsroom.com

