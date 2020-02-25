Ghana: GJA President Honoured by Assemblies of God Church

The president of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Roland Affail Monney, was yesterday honoured by the End-Time Revival Centre Assemblies of God Church, as the longest serving deacon of the church.

The service was also to celebrate him for his 20 years dedicated service to the church, which presented Mr Monney with a citation, a photo portrait and a kente cloth with sandals to match.

The event brought together executives of the GJA, including the vice president, Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, Mrs Audrey Dekalu, treasurer and Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, organising secretary, and also former secretary of the association, Mr Bright Blewu and some members of the inky fraternity.

In the citation, Mr Monney was mentioned as championing the cause of responsible journalism and performed his duties with a high sense of professionalism.

It added that the GJA president had served God with honour and has compassion for the things of God, asserting that, "you have planted seeds of hope in the life of many and have distinguished yourself in the conduct of meritorious service in multiple role to Ghana."

Delivering the sermon on the theme, "So then, let your light shine," the senior pastor of the church, Rev Dr Francis Nyarko, said leadership was not about position, material possession or power but rather, it was about service.

He said it was unfortunate some leaders in their quest for position depict attitudes which were contrary to the virtues they campaigned for, adding that, "wherever we find ourselves as Christians, God has assigned you to be the light, so that others will come to know Christ."

Rev Nyarko was saddened that Christianity had been reduced to only Sunday service, explained that the Christian journey was a daily activity.

Using the life of Daniel in the Bible as an example, he urged Christians to live above reproach and beyond the standard set by Daniel

Appreciating the church and the GJA, Mr Monney called on the media to live by the principles of the profession especially this year, as it was an election year.

He said the core principle of the profession was truth, urging journalists to ensure that they report the truth only.

Mr Monney said, "as journalists we dare not misbehave with the hope that God's grace would abound, but rather we should be mindful of our words as they are powerful", and urged other members of the GJA to use their words to hold the country together and not divide it.