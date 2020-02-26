Nigeria: Court Sentences Olisa Metuh to Seven Years in Prison

25 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Halimah Yahaya

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Olisa Metuh, to seven years in prison for N400 million laundering fraud.

Justice Abang who delivered the sentence had earlier declared him guilty of the seven-count charge in the case that had been on for four years.

In respect to count one- seven years, on count two -7years, on count three -5years, on count four-7years, on count five- 3years and the second defendant shall pay N25 million, on count six-3years and second defendant shall pay N25 million and finally on count seven-7years in prison, with effect from today.

The judge said the terms of prison shall run concurrently.

The judge further held that the convict shall pay the sum of N 375million to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Mr Abang said the enrolment of judgement order shall be served.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.