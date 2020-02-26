Kenya: Striking Pumwani Hospital Staff to Be Paid on February 27

25 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Striking casual workers at Pumwani Maternity Hospital can now breathe a sigh of relief after City Hall said they will get their outstanding salary arrears latest on Thursday.

Nairobi County Economic Planning Chief Officer Washington Makodingo said the county government on Monday asked for Sh8 million from the Controller of Budget to pay salary arrears dating back to November last year.

SALARIES

"We only received the request for the payment of the salaries late on Friday last week. However, we have made a request to the Controller of Budget to release at least Sh8 million and, as soon as it is approved, we will pay them," said Mr Makodingo.

On Tuesday, the affected casuals and locum nurses -- nurses engaged on a contractual basis -- were on a go-slow.

In a letter dated February 20, 2020 Pumwani's Deputy Chief Nursing Officer had written to the county over the salary arrears.

"It is now almost a month past the stipulated time; nothing is forthcoming and there is no sign of goodwill from the concerned offices. We hereby state that we shall stop offering our services from Friday [February] 21, 2020 at 4pm pending payment of full arrears," read the letter.

The letter was addressed to Pumwani Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Farhia Abdirahman Affi and the Hospital Secretary.

MEETINGS

The nurses said their grievances have not been addressed by the facility despite holding a series of meetings with the hospital's administration. They cited a memo that had been done by the hospital promising to pay them in two weeks.

In a letter dated January 31, 2020, County Chief Officer for Health Mohamed Sahal had asked the Medical Superintendent at the facility to extend the contract of 285 staff until February 28, 2020.

Mr Sahal indicated that only 67 workers have been affected. He promised to pay them this week.

Dr Makodingo explained that the arrears had accumulated due to National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) failure to reimburse the hospital free delivery fund which the facility relies on to pay casuals and locums.

"Pumwani does not charge for patients unlike our other hospitals and depends fully on free maternity reimbursement from NHIF which is Sh5,000 for every delivery. However, NHIF has been having some issues for some months now, forcing us now to chip in," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.