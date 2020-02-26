Namibia: Hanse-Himarwa's Parliamentary Appointment Draws Criticism

25 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Roxane Bayer

THE appointment of convicted former minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa to the parliamentary committee on constitutional and legal affairs has sparked outrage from opposition parties and the general public.

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) national spokesperson, Sade Shireen Gawanas, released a statement yesterday not only condemning the appointment, but also calling for Hanse-Himarwa to be dismissed from the National Assembly.

"The appointment of former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa to serve on the parliamentary standing committee on constitution and legal affairs is a slap in the face of all law-abiding citizens in Namibia," stated Gawanas.

According to the statement, Swapo has proved that it will continue to promote corrupt ministers, friends and family.

LPM also stated that "corruption has real, detrimental consequences to its unemployed, unskilled underdeveloped youth, vulnerable children, elders, as well as the Namibian nation at large".

"What would it take for president Hage Geingob and his comrades to understand that they are destroying this country and its future generations, by protecting those that are selfish and greedy," asked Gawanas.

According to Gawanas, due to the lack of accountability, lack of remorse, continued arrogance, patronising and condescending actions, Swapo has created ideal conditions for corrupt individuals to advance in Namibia.

Gawanas continued to state that the appointment is "a mockery of our Constitution and core values as Namibians".

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah told The Namibian that the timing of this appointment will promote the negative image of the ruling party.

"People will think Swapo does not care about them," stated Kamwanyah.

He also stated that the political context in which this appointment occurred could cause Swapo to suffer even more.

An online petition started by Tangeni Tjirare and a fellow student, as previously reported by The Namibian, to remove Hanse-Himarwa from her new position, has also gained more attention.

The petition, which was started on Friday morning, now has more than 11 000 signatures.

