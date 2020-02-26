Namibia: Half a Billion Profit for Capricorn in Six Months

The Capricorn Investment Group, the owners of Bank Windhoek, has announced N$557 million as profit for the six months ending 31 December 2019.

This profit largely comes from their banking operations in Namibia and Botswana which contributed N$475 million, or just above 80% of all profits realised.

The group's Zambian banking operations incurred a loss of N$15 million and an additional N$30 million spent on restructuring.

The figures above are included in the reviewed financial statements of the group for the six months ending 31 December 2019, which were released last week.

The N$557 million profit came from a combined net operating income of N$1,7 billion, which is an increase from N$1,6 billion earned over the same period in 2018. The profit was also earned in a slightly difficult environment with the Bank of Namibia cutting the repo rate in August last year from 6,75% to 6,50% and Bostwana also at a low of 4,75%.

The group's finance director, Jaco Esterhuyse, said despite a 25 basis point rate cut in both Namibia and Botswana in August 2019, the group increased net interest income by 7,9% to N$1,13 billion, while non-interest income increased by 5,1% to N$711,7 million.

Banking operations have always been the core business of Capricorn, but over the years the group has been diversifying and has now entered into the information, communications and technology sector with their recent non-banking acquisition of a 30% stake in Paratus Group Holdings Ltd.

According to the reviewed financials, the microlending segment only contributed 17% to the profits through Entrepo finance.

Esterhuyse said as customers migrate from traditional banking channels to digital channels, transaction income from electronic and digital channels increased by 12,1% when compared to December 2018.

He added that during the period under review the group maintained adequate funding and liquidity levels, with total funding increasing by 9,3%, while gross loans and advances increased by 5,5%.

Deposits now stand at N$37,9 billion while the loan book stretched to N$39,7 billion. This, Esterhuyse says, translates to an improved loan to funding ratio of 89%.

The group is still well capitalised with a total risk-based capital adequacy ratio of 14,6% which is well above the minimum regulatory capital requirement of 10% and the non-performing loans (NPL) eating into earnings at 4,3% or N$1,75 billion from a N$1,6 billion in 2018. The NPL ration is still above the central bank's 4% ceiling.

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) indicates the bank's ability to pay liabilities, and respond to credit risks and operational risks. A bank that has a good CAR has enough capital to absorb potential losses, thus, it has less risk of becoming insolvent and losing depositors' money.

On impairment, charges increased from N$38,2 million recorded in 2018 to N$55,6 million at the end of 2019, which is largely because of the implementation of IFRS 9.

The group said the above performance are mainly as a result of subsidiaries delivering on their strategies, despite difficult operating environments.

Bank Windhoek, Bank Gaborone, Entrepo and Capricorn Asset Management delivered above expectations during this period, while the Zambian operations still remain a liability, undergoing N$30 million revamps.

On 27 March the group will pay out a 30 cents per share dividend, with the last day to trade set for 6 March 2020.

OUTLOOK

In the reviewed financials, the group said they are confident that through their committed and capable Capricorn citizens, continuous focus to improve processes and invest in technology, it will be able to weather the economic storms and continue to perform well.

"Beyond this financial year, we remain positive that the group will continue its resilience, deliver positive results, create value for all our stakeholders and be a connector of positive change in the jurisdictions where we operate," read their update.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Namibia are still the group's auditors and reviewed the financial numbers quoted above. They have been with the group for sometime now.

The full results are available on the group's website and analysis other than what is mentioned above were made by Simonis Storm, IJG Securities as well as PSG Wealth, that should be available on their websites.

Capricorn's Extended Family

Capricorn Investment Group Ltd acts as an investment holding company and provides consulting and support services to the other group companies.

- Its main investments comprise 100% shareholdings in Bank Windhoek Ltd, Namib Bou (Pty) Ltd, Capricorn Asset Management (Pty) Ltd, Capricorn Unit Trust Management Company Ltd, Capricorn Capital (Pty) Ltd, Capricorn Mobile (Pty) Ltd and Capricorn Investment Group (Pty) Ltd.

- The company also has a 84,8% shareholding in Capricorn Investment Holdings (Botswana) Ltd, which in turn holds 100% of the share capital in Bank Gaborone Ltd (BG), a 97,9% shareholding in Capricorn Capital Holdings Zambia PLC, which owns 100% of Cavmont Bank Ltd (CB), a 55, 5% shareholding in Entrepo Holdings (Pty) Ltd (Entrepo) which owns 100% of Entrepo Life Ltd and Entrepo Finance (Pty) Ltd.

- The shareholding also extends to a 29,5% shareholding in Sanlam Namibia Holdings (Pty) Ltd, a 28% shareholding in Santam Namibia Ltd, a 17,7% shareholding in Paratus Namibia Holdings Ltd, and a 30,0% shareholding in Paratus Group Holdings Ltd.

- The above companies stretch from banking operations, microlending activities, property development, unit trust management, asset management as well as information, communications and technology.