Namibia: Ministry Reaches Out to 'Friends of the Parks'

THE Ministry of Environment and Tourism has launched a 'Friends of the Parks' programme to foster strong working ties with the corporate and private sectors as well as individual environment stakeholders.

The programme was launched at Etosha National Park in the Onanke area on Saturday, on the day the ministry officially inaugurated the upgrade of the park's perimeter fence.

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta said the friends of the parks programme aims to encourage stakeholders to get involved and support the development and management of Namibia's national parks.

"This programme will support the environment and tourism ministry in developing, expanding, managing and promoting a system of

sustainable national parks and other conservation areas that represent biodiversity, tourism and heritage assets, through innovation and best practice for the just and equitable benefit of current and future generations," he said.

Shifeta stated that many people and groups want to contribute towards conservation and work with the ministry but the ministry could not coordinate with them due to a lack of strategy.

"There are so many people who want to do something, but because of lack of strategy and approach, we could not allow such activities due to the volatility of the park.

"We are a front-runner for wildlife conservation. We just need to ensure that we have a structured approach," he said.

Shifeta detailed that the ministry envisions the programme birthing a world-class volunteer programme, which would operate as an integral partner in support of their strategic objectives.

"The programme will add value to the ministry's programme through volunteer activities by individuals, groups and organisations that will make available their time and resources to perform work on projects and activities in national parks and other conservation areas," he said.

Furthermore, the programme would assist in facilitating fundraising on both a national level and regional level.

The upgrading of the Etosha boundary fence and the launch of the Friends of the Parks Programme are two of the projects the minister positioned as priorities for the 2020 calendar year during his new year address at the ministry earlier this month.

He noted that other key focus areas in terms of park development and management planning are the coastal parks of Skeleton Coast, Cape Cross, Dorob and the Namib-Naukluft Park.

"Our national parks remain one of the key tourism drawcards in Namibia. These parks have the potential to bring in maximum yields

for the country [... ] We, therefore, need to position our parks attractively by ensuring that our park infrastructure is up to the highest possible standards," he said.