Namibia: GIPF Delays 2018/19 Annual Financial Statements

THE Government Institutions Pension Fund is yet to release its financial statements for 2018/19 to the public - almost 11 months after the close of its financial year.

While it is true that sometimes audits take time, analysts have said financial statements should still be published on time to allow timely response by all the users of the financial information.

The accounting principle of relevance, to which the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) subscribes, suggests that financial statements, as provided, should be relevant. This means that they should contain information that not only is necessary for stakeholders to make informed decisions, but such should also be provided on time.

Last year, GIPF's top executives were quoted in the media throwing around different numbers on the fund's value, yet it is still unknown whether such were as audited or not, as checks can only be made with financial statements.

Not only should the members of the fund be worried about delayed financial statements, but the capital market is also getting equally concerned.

GIPF holds the biggest assets in Namibia and it is only prudent that they set a good example, says an analyst who prefers to remain anonymous.

Another analyst said the delay was a simple administrative issue. "This is how it starts and before you know it, you have another Air Namibia that hasn't released results for over a decade. Moreover, it is a legal requirement that these financials are produced," said the analyst.

That the biggest fund could not release its financials on time, the analyst warned, might be a good indicator for the regulators and supervisors before they introduce additional reporting requirements for the pension industry, which they can use to weigh whether individual funds would be able to cope.

"Given all the pension fund regulation changes, it is important that the impact of such is seen and understood firstly as quickly as possible so that changes can be made if needed. Secondly, before more changes are made (for example, increasing the unlisted, as suggested in the mid-term budget)," said the analyst.

GIPF'S RESPONSE

GIPF last Friday issued a statement saying the fund was pleased to announce that it has been given a clean audit opinion and has submitted the annual financial statements to the key stakeholders for the period ended 31 March 2019.

In the statement, the fund's general manager for marketing and stakeholder engagement, Edwin Tjiramba, said key highlights from these 2019 financial statements, include GIPF's asset base growing by 6,3% from N$111,1 billion to N$118,1 billion.

While the asset base moved up by a slightly bigger margin, contributions to the fund, in respect of members only, increased by 1,4% from N$4,2 billion to N$4,3 billion.

The increase in assets and contributions increased by less than 10% is way behind benefits paid out to members which increased by a whopping 20,2% from N$3,5 billion to N$4,4 billion.

According to Tjiramba, the fund had appointed new external auditors for the financial year in question and they had conducted a much comprehensive, extensive audit exercise which led to the delay.

"To this end, the fund applied for and received an extension from the regulator, the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority to submit the financial statements by 31 January 2020," said Tjiramba.

The fund has not yet revealed how the assets have performed to date, but analysts anticipate a reduction in annual returns.

"Given that the fund has almost no surplus left, and that they need 12% a year in returns to ensure they have a very small surplus shown in 2018, the fund stands the risk of becoming a tax-payer liability in future, particularly if the various pension fund regulation changes cause it to fall into deficit," said another analyst.

Tjiramba said the GIPF continues to be a sound and fully funded pension fund and in line with its strategic aspirations to become a leading and model pension fund globally. He added that the fund would, in due course, make the annual integrated report available to the public that would provide further details and insight into the 2018/19 financial year performance.