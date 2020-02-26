Namibia: 210 Fishermen to Lose Jobs

A TOTAL of 210 fishermen from Samherji's Namibian operating company, Saga Seafood, are to lose their jobs.

A retrenchment exercise will commence today, company manager Jacky Thiardt has announced.

Thiardt made the announcement at the negotiation meeting between the company, the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) and National Union of Namibia Workers (NUWN) at Pelican Bay Hotel yesterday afternoon.

Thiardt told The Namibian that there was nothing the company could do to keep the jobs of the fishermen as it has received no quotas.

"There are no quotas for the vessels. The company had a catch agreement with Fishcor up to 2019, which was not renewed. The two vessels had to go as opposed to keeping them here idle.

"That is all we can do at the moment. This workforce sitting here today is the best in these waters. They got good training, but unfortunately we have to let them go," she explained

She further explained that the decision to retrench the fishermen was a hard one, given the country's current economic woes.

"We all have extended families we look after. Can you imagine how many people are going to suffer? Already the suppliers are feeling the effects and they too will probably have to let go of some of their staff to keep afloat," said Thiardt.

The company has paid the fishermen two weeks' salary while offshore, as per agreement signed two weeks ago between the two labour unions and Saga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nafau branch organiser, Joseph Mangaka, blamed what is happening in the fishing industry on the country's leadership.

"We have a crisis in Namibia. The youth is crying day and night that there is no employment, and you know the cause of it.

It is sad news for the union and our wish is for the leaders to invite us for a dialogue to discuss the future of the fishermen and the many unemployed people in this country," said Makanga.

The announcement of the retrenchment of employees at Saga Seafood comes two weeks after the Samherji's interim CEO announced that Samherji "will find a balanced solution that benefits local workers."

At the beginning of the month, the company's Saga and Geysir vessels left Namibian waters hastily, reportedly for drydocking in Spain and fishing in Mauritania, respectively.

This move left the 201 fishermen in the dark, as the company failed to communicate its intentions to the employees at the time.

The Icelandic fishing company is also planning legal action against the Namibian authorities over the seizure of its vessel, Heinaste.

The vessel was seized by the Namibian police three weeks ago as part of the ongoing investigation into the Fishrot scandal, on the basis of Article 28 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Last year, Samherji announced plans to leave Namibia following the Fishrot exposé.