Namibia: 210 Fishermen to Lose Jobs

25 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A TOTAL of 210 fishermen from Samherji's Namibian operating company, Saga Seafood, are to lose their jobs.

A retrenchment exercise will commence today, company manager Jacky Thiardt has announced.

Thiardt made the announcement at the negotiation meeting between the company, the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) and National Union of Namibia Workers (NUWN) at Pelican Bay Hotel yesterday afternoon.

Thiardt told The Namibian that there was nothing the company could do to keep the jobs of the fishermen as it has received no quotas.

"There are no quotas for the vessels. The company had a catch agreement with Fishcor up to 2019, which was not renewed. The two vessels had to go as opposed to keeping them here idle.

"That is all we can do at the moment. This workforce sitting here today is the best in these waters. They got good training, but unfortunately we have to let them go," she explained

She further explained that the decision to retrench the fishermen was a hard one, given the country's current economic woes.

"We all have extended families we look after. Can you imagine how many people are going to suffer? Already the suppliers are feeling the effects and they too will probably have to let go of some of their staff to keep afloat," said Thiardt.

The company has paid the fishermen two weeks' salary while offshore, as per agreement signed two weeks ago between the two labour unions and Saga.

Nafau branch organiser, Joseph Mangaka, blamed what is happening in the fishing industry on the country's leadership.

"We have a crisis in Namibia. The youth is crying day and night that there is no employment, and you know the cause of it.

It is sad news for the union and our wish is for the leaders to invite us for a dialogue to discuss the future of the fishermen and the many unemployed people in this country," said Makanga.

The announcement of the retrenchment of employees at Saga Seafood comes two weeks after the Samherji's interim CEO announced that Samherji "will find a balanced solution that benefits local workers."

At the beginning of the month, the company's Saga and Geysir vessels left Namibian waters hastily, reportedly for drydocking in Spain and fishing in Mauritania, respectively.

This move left the 201 fishermen in the dark, as the company failed to communicate its intentions to the employees at the time.

The Icelandic fishing company is also planning legal action against the Namibian authorities over the seizure of its vessel, Heinaste.

The vessel was seized by the Namibian police three weeks ago as part of the ongoing investigation into the Fishrot scandal, on the basis of Article 28 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Last year, Samherji announced plans to leave Namibia following the Fishrot exposé.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.