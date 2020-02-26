Kenya: National Govt Takes Over Functions of Nairobi County

The national government has taken over the running of Nairobi County amid uncertainty at City Hall.

In what State House termed one of a kind landmark agreement, Governor Sonko on Tuesday handed over key functions of the county government to the national government pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution.

The functions include county health services, transport services, county public works, utilities and ancillary services as well as county government planning and development.

“This will ensure Nairobi residents receive services efficiently. The move comes as a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt,” said a statement from State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo.

The meeting was chaired by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, in concurrence with President Kenyatta.

There has been a crisis at City Hall after Sonko was barred from office by a court last year following his arrest over a Sh357 million graft case.

Ward Reps have been up in arms over what they termed deterioration of services in the capital city.

The MCAs also decried dwindling revenue collection, poor state of roads in the city, poor waste management and lack of medicine in city hospitals.

The MCAs are planning to impeach Sonko.